Andrew McCutchen is staying in Pittsburgh because `there’s more for me to do’

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen heads to first and celebrates his leadoff home run off Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Chicago. McCutchen isn't going anywhere. The Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder/designated hitter is remaining in his adopted hometown after agreeing to a one-year contract for the 2024 season worth $5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press Tuesday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen says he re-signed with the club because there is still more for him to do. The five-time All-Star inked a one-year deal with the Pirates that will keep him in the fold in 2024. McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh in 2023 after six years away, hitting 12 home runs before having his season end in early September due to a partially torn left Achilles. The 37-year-old McCutchen says he feels fine and believes it’s time for the Pirates to start contending in the NL Central.

