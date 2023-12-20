Andrew McCutchen is staying in Pittsburgh because `there’s more for me to do’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen says he re-signed with the club because there is still more for him to do. The five-time All-Star inked a one-year deal with the Pirates that will keep him in the fold in 2024. McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh in 2023 after six years away, hitting 12 home runs before having his season end in early September due to a partially torn left Achilles. The 37-year-old McCutchen says he feels fine and believes it’s time for the Pirates to start contending in the NL Central.

