Andrew Lopez hits last-minute field goal, lifting Richmond to 20-19 win over Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Lopez connected on a 28-yard field goal in the final minute, lifting Richmond to a 20-19 victory over Stony Brook. Savon Smith scored on a 36-yard run to give Richmond a 17-10 lead in the third quarter. The Spiders’ next possession ended with points for Stony Brook when JuJu Ganthier intercepted a pass and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, which proved critical to the outcome. Richmond turned the ball over — on a fumble — on its next possession and the Seawolves capitalized with a 31-yard field goal by Spencer Biscoe for a 19-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. Lopez’s winning kick with 46 seconds remaining was the game’s only remaining score.

