Andrew Frazier, TJ Magee lead Davidson over Presbyterian 48-37 in delayed conference opener

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Frazier threw a touchdown pass and had two of Davidson’s five touchdown runs, TJ Magee returned an interception 98 yards for a score and the Wildcats defeated Presbyterian 48-37 after the two teams were forced to wait an extra day because of Saturday’s severe weather from Tropical Storm Helene. The site of the Pioneer Football League opener was also moved from Clinton, S.C., to Davidson College Stadium. Frazier completed all three of his passes for 50 yards and carried five times for 33 yards, scoring on a 16-yard run to give Davidson (3-1) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Mason Sheron had a 1-yard touchdown run three minutes into the second quarter and Magee’s interception followed on second-and-goal at the 1-yard line for the Blue Hose (2-3) for a 21-0 advantage.

