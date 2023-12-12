Andrew Chafin’s $4.75 million, 1-year contract with Detroit Tigers is finalized

DETROIT (AP) — Left-hander Andrew Chafin’s $4.75 million, one-year contract was finalized by the Detroit Tigers. Chafin gets a $4.25 million next year, and the deal includes a $6.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $1.25 million in performance bonuses each year for games pitched. Chafin was 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA for the Tigers in 2022, striking out 67 and walking 19 in 57 1/3 innings. Chafin signed a one-year contract with Arizona that guaranteed $6.25 million and went 3-4 with eight saves for the Diamondbacks and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 1.

