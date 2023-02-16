Andrew Chafin gets $6.25M, 1-year deal with the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized $6.25 million, one-year contract. Chafin gets $5.5 million this year, and the Diamondbacks have a $7.25 million option for 2024 with a $750,000 buyout. Chafin could earn $1 million in performance bonuses for pitching appearances. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if treaded. Chafin returned to Arizona after spending his first seven seasons with the D-backs from 2014-20. He was 2-3 with three saves and a 2.83 ERA in 64 appearances and 57 1/3 innings last year, striking out 67 and walking 19.

