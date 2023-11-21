Andrew Bailey hired as Boston’s pitching coach after 4 years in role with Giants

Andrew Bailey was hired as pitching coach of the Boston Red Sox after four seasons in the same role with the San Francisco Giants. He replaced Dave Bush, Boston’s pitching coach for the past four seasons. A two-time All-Star, the 39-year-old Bailey was 16-14 with a 3.12 ERA and 95 saves in eight seasons with Oakland, Boston, the New York Yankees, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Angels. He spent 2018 as an Angels coaching assistant and video replay coordinator and 2019 as the Angels bullpen coach.

