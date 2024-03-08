Andretti has crash-tested an F1 car even after series rejection, still interested in NASCAR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti shied away from discussing his rejection by Formula 1 in his first interview since the European series denied his application to join the grid as a true American team. He said because of the ongoing negotiations with the series, he did not want to discuss the January rejection. Andretti and General Motors were both highly insulted by F1’s undermining findings. Andretti Cadillac since the rejection has adopted a phrase that its work on the F1 project “continues on pace.” He even said the team recently crash-tested the nose of an F1 car it has built. Meanwhile, Andretti said he’s also considering entry into NASCAR.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.