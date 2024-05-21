Andretti Global makes key engineering hire in bid to earn a spot in Formula 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mere hours after Formula 1’s chief technical officer said he was leaving after seven years in the role, Andretti Cadillac said it had hired him as its executive engineering consultant. Pat Symonds is not eligible to begin working for Andretti until his non-compete clause period is completed with Formula One Management. His leave began immediately with Tuesday’s announcements. Symonds had worked directly for F1 since 2017. He contributed to the 2022 new car as well as the creation of the new cars coming for the 2026 season.

