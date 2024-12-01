Andres Reyes, Carlos Coronel lead Red Bulls to MLS Cup final with 1-0 victory over Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andres Reyes scored two minutes into the second half and Carlos Coronel made it stand up for first-year coach Sandro Schwarz as the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0 in an Eastern Conference final at Inter&Co Stadium to advance to their second MLS Cup final. The Red Bulls are the first No. 7 seed to play for the championship after joining the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to win three straight playoff matches on the road. The Red Bulls grabbed the lead in the 47th minute when Reyes scored with a header off a free kick by fellow defender John Tolkin. It was Reyes’ first goal in his ninth postseason appearance.

