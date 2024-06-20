Andrés Gómez helps Real Salt Lake up club-record unbeaten run to 15 with 4-3 win over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Andrés Gómez scored a goal in each half and added an assist as Real Salt Lake held off Sporting Kansas City 4-3, extending club-record unbeaten runs to 15 overall and 10 on the road. Real Salt Lake (10-2-7) has moved to the top of the Western Conference by going 9-0-6 during the 15-match streak — tied for the fourth longest in league history. The club has gone 4-0-6 in its last 10 matches away from home. Gómez staked Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when he took passes Diego Luna and Braian Ojeda and scored. Sporting KC (3-11-5) pulled even in the 28th minute when Stephen Afrifa used an assist from Nemanja Radoja to score his second career goal and his second in as many matches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.