Andrés Gómez has 2 goals, assist as Real Salt Lake blanks LAFC 3-0 in near blizzard

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Andrés Gómez had two goals in the first half and added an assist to give Real Salt Lake a 3-0 home-opening win over LAFC in a game played in a near blizzard. The start of the game was pushed back two hours because of the weather and just a couple minutes in was delayed almost an hour because of lightning. Zac MacMath made six saves for RSL for his 61st shutout.

