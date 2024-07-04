Andrés Gómez, Braian Ojeda propel Real Salt Lake to 3-2 victory over Dynamo

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Andrés Gómez had a goal and two assists, the second on Braian Ojeda’s first career goal to rally Real Salt Lake to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Houston (8-7-6) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute when Ibrahim Aliyu used the first assists this season from Sebastian Kowalczyk and defender Franco Escobar to score his sixth goal of the campaign. Gómez pulled Real Salt Lake (11-3-7) even in the 22nd minute with his 11th goal this season. Bode Hidalgo notched his first assist of the season and the second of his career on the score. Rookie Matt Crooks and Gómez set up Diego Luna for a goal in the 42nd minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead at halftime.

