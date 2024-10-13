Andrés Giménez and Cleveland Guardians ready for the rowdy gauntlet of Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — In the ALCS for the first time since 2016, Cleveland sends Alex Cobb to the mound against the Yankees’ Carlos Rodón in the start of the best-of-seven matchup for a World Series berth against the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets. Cleveland seeks its seventh AL pennant and first since 2016, trying to win its third World Series championship after 1920 and 1948. The Yankees are trying for their 41st pennant and 28th title, a heady history that leaves any year without a ring condemned as catastrophic.

