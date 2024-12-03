Andrej Jakimovski, Trevor Baskin lead Colorado to 75-66 victory over Pacific

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 17, Trevor Baskin had a double-double and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Pacific 75-66. Jakimovski made 6 of 13 shots including four from 3-point range for the Buffaloes (6-2), who outscored the Tigers (5-5) by 18 after halftime to improve to 5-0 at home. Baskin had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Elias Ralph finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for Pacific, which fell to 0-4 on the road. Elijah Fisher totaled 17 points and eight rebounds. Petar Krivokapic scored 10 off the bench.

