Andreeva, 15, wins again at Madrid Open; Murray loses

MADRID (AP) — After another impressive victory at the Madrid Open, Mirra Andreeva patiently took photos with some fans who looked young enough to be her classmates in high school. Moments earlier the 15-year-old Russian had been raising her arms by the net to celebrate her win over a top-20 opponent. Andreeva had beaten 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets to advance to the third round. She had beaten 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for her first tour-level win a day earlier. Two-time Madrid champion Andy Murray lost his first-round match in straight sets to qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

