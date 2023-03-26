Andreescu, Paul advance to 4th round at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Wimbledon winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the Miami Open. Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the third time. She had seven aces to Kenin’s one and double-faulted only once as she won the third straight matchup between the one-time Grand Slam champions. On the men’s side, American Tommy Paul beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 7-5, helped by eight aces. Fokina had six double-faults.

