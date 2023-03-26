Andreescu, Paul advance to 4th round at Miami Open

By The Associated Press
Tommy Paul returns to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Wimbledon winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the Miami Open. Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the third time. She had seven aces to Kenin’s one and double-faulted only once as she won the third straight matchup between the one-time Grand Slam champions. On the men’s side, American Tommy Paul beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 7-5, helped by eight aces. Fokina had six double-faults.

