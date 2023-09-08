Andrea Soncin hired as the new coach of Italy women’s national team

ROME (AP) — Andrea Soncin has been announced as the new coach of the Italy women’s national team. Previous coach Milena Bertolini stepped down after the Azzurre didn’t advance from their group at the Women’s World Cup. The 45-year-old Soncin had led Venezia’s men’s youth team. He former striker also coached Venezia’s men’s team in Serie A on an interim basis. Viviana Schiavi was named as Soncin’s top assistant. She’s a former player on the women’s national team and coach of the under-16 women’s squad. She is seen as an eventual successor for the top job. The new staff will make its debut Sept. 22 when Italy visits Switzerland in the Nations League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.