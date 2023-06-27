Andrea Pirlo returns to Italy to coach Sampdoria in Serie B after a season in Turkey

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Andrea Pirlo is returning to Italy as coach of Serie B club Sampdoria. Sampdoria has announced that Pirlo signed a two-year contract. Pirlo coached Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük last season. Pirlo as a player helped Italy to the 2006 World Cup title. He began his coaching career at Juventus but lasted just one disappointing season with the Bianconeri. He then coached Fatih Karagümrük to seventh place in the Turkish league. Sampdoria won only three matches last season and finished bottom in Serie A to trigger relegation. Previous Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic had his contract expire at the end of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.