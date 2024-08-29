Andrea Pirlo fired as coach by Sampdoria after just 1 point from 3 matches

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Andrea Pirlo has been fired as coach by Sampdoria after the second-division team picked up just one point from its opening three league matches. Sampdoria drew the opening match of the Serie B season but lost the following two to leave it third from bottom in the fledgling standings. Pirlo could only steer it to seventh place last season. It was the 45-year-old’s third coaching job. Pirlo began his coaching career at Juventus in 2020 but lasted just one disappointing season with the Bianconeri. He also coached Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük. Pirlo won the 2006 World Cup with Italy as a player.

