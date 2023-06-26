Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour

LONDON (AP) — Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour. His second term will run through 2026. The ATP announced the news on Tuesday. Gaudenzi is a former professional player who began the job in January 2020. Under Gaudenzi, men’s tennis introduced a 50-50 profit-sharing formula that resulted in a $37.5 million rise in prize money across the ATP Tour and lower-tier ATP Challenger Tour in 2023. The tour said that represents the highest one-year jump in the circuit’s history. Other elements of Gaudenzi’s tenure touted in the news release included the introduction of 12-day Masters 1000 tournaments and long-term aggregation of media rights.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.