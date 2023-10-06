André Tourigny is leading the Coyotes into Phase 2 of their rebuilding project

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bill Armstrong’s first move as the Arizona Coyotes’ general manager was to do nothing. Armstrong watched for an entire season before taking a course of action. His plan was a nearly complete overhaul. To pull off his rebuild, Armstrong needed a coach who could connect with and develop young players. André Tourigny was the perfect fit. Led by Tourigny, the Coyotes have hit phase two of their rebuilding project. Arizona has a strong core of young players and added key veterans this season in a bid to continue its upward trend.

