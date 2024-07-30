Andre Johnson dedicating Hall of Fame honor to Houston as first Texan to earn a spot

HOUSTON (AP) — Andre Johnson knows his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame isn’t simply about him. As the first Houston Texan to become a member of the esteemed group, the receiver is representing so much more. Johnson didn’t join the expansion team until its second year, when he was taken with the third overall pick in the 2003 draft. But he quickly became a star and the face of the fledging franchise.

