Andre De Grasse wins 100 meters in the Canadian Olympic track and field trials

MONTREAL (AP) — Andre De Grasse won the 100 meters in the Canadian Olympic track and field trials Friday, finishing in 10.20 seconds to secure a spot in Paris. The 2020 Olympic 200 champion crossed the finish line with his arms wide open knowing he’d won, but the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex listed Eliezer Adjibi in first. De Grasse was declared the winner following a review, with Adjibi second in 10.23. Audrey Leduc won the women’s 100 in 11.20.

