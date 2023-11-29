Andre Dawson asks baseball Hall of Fame to change cap on plaque to Cubs from Expos

CHICAGO (AP) — Andre Dawson says he sent a letter to baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark asking to change the cap on his plaque from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago Cubs. He disagreed with the decision by the hall as soon as it was made over his objection 13 years ago. Dawson tells the Chicago Tribune: “I don’t expect them to jump on something like this” and adds “if they elect to respond, they’ll take their time.” Players could make the decision through the 2001 induction, and the hall took over the decision ahead of the 2002 vote.

