André Burakovsky back on the ice a welcomed sight as Seattle Kraken open camp

SEATTLE (AP) — The way last season went for André Burakovsky, the Seattle Kraken forward didn’t have the chance at a relaxed summer. There was too much rehab work needed after suffering a torn groin muscle to be ready in time for this year. Burakovsky was back on the ice at full speed as Seattle opened training camp. Burakovksy was the big free agent signing for the Kraken between Year 1 and 2 and was the team’s leading scorer when he was injured on his first shift following the All-Star break in February. His return is an important offensive boost with Seattle facing expectations of getting back to the playoffs and matching what it accomplished last season.

