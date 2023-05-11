Andrade, O’Neal, Broadhurst share lead at Regions Tradition; Stricker 1 back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Billy Andrade, Timothy O’Neal and Paul Broadhurst each shot a 5-under 67 to take the first-round lead Thursday at the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Defending champion Steve Stricker one shot back alongside Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and Ken Duke. Stricker has thrived on the Founders Course at Greystone, with two wins and two runner-up finishes in his last four appearances. Bernhard Langer was two shots back after a 69 that included a rare burst of frustration from the even-keeled German. After missing a short birdie putt on the par-5 13th, Langer threw his long putter and then heaved his ball into the trees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.