Andersson has goal and 2 assists as unbeaten Flames beat winless Oilers 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the winless Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Sunday night to remain undefeated.

Anthony Mantha, Justin Kirkland and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, who improved to 3-0-0. Dan Vladar stopped 24 shots.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Oilers, who are 0-3-0 after beginning last season at 2-9-1 before rebounding to make it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton has been outscored 15-3 in their first three games, all at home.

Stuart Skinner had 25 saves for Edmonton.

Takeaways

Flames: Mantha’s 300th point of his NHL career put the Flames up 2-1 at 7:06 of the third period. Mantha was able to corral a rebound in tight and lifted it up high over Skinner for his second of the season.

Oilers: Captain Connor McDavid assisted on Skinner’s goal in the first period, marking the 15th time he has assisted in a player’s first goal. That tied Ryan Smyth for second best in franchise history in the category, behind only Wayne Gretzky’s 21 first-goal assists.

Key moment

The Oilers appeared to have taken a 2-0 lead with less than two minutes to play in the first period when Corey Perry tipped Troy Stecher’s through traffic past Vladar. However, Calgary challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was called off. Edmonton had a second goal called back 5:40 into the second period after it looked like Derek Ryan had scored, but Viktor Arvidsson was clearly offside on the play.

Key stat

The Oilers gave up five power-play goals without making a save over the first two games, but held Calgary to 0 for 3. Last season, the Oilers allowed only four power-play goals in 25 playoff games last spring.

Up Next

Flames host Chicago on Tuesday, and the Oilers host Philadelphia.

