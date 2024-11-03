Anderson, Waylee help Wyoming outscore New Mexico 49-45

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kaden Anderson made his first career start at quarterback, running back Harrison Waylee saw his first action of the season and the pair combined to lead Wyoming to a 49-45 win over New Mexico on Saturday. Anderson hit Justin Stevenson with a 27-yard touchdown pass with under five minutes left. Anderson finished with 342 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception. Waylee, who gained nearly 1,000 yards last season, returned from injury and gained 170 yards with a touchdown. Dampier rushed for 207 yards and Eli Sanders 205, the first time in Lobos history that two rushers went for 200 yards in the same game.

