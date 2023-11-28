Anderson scores 21 to lead San Jose State over North Dakota State 78-65

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Anderson scored 21 points to lead San Jose State to a 78-65 victory over North Dakota State. Anderson made 7 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers for the Spartans (5-2), adding seven rebounds. Tibet Gorener scored 15, while Myron Amey Jr. pitched in with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Alvaro Caredenas added 10 points and seven assists. Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 18 to lead the Bison (4-4).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.