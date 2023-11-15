Anderson scores 20, Ball State routs Oakland City 92-51

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jalin Anderson scored 20 points to lead Ball State to a 92-51 victory over Oakland City. Anderson made 8 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for the Cardinals (3-0), adding five rebounds and three assists. Mickey Pearson Jr. hit 7 of 8 free throws and scored 12. Freshmen Trent Middleton and Joey Brown added 11 points apiece off the bench. Sam Muller led the Mighty Oaks with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.