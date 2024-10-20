Anderson runs for 183 yards, 4 TDs to lead Memphis over North Texas 52-44

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mario Anderson Jr. ran for 183 yards and matched a program record with four touchdowns to lead Memphis to a 52-44 victory over North Texas. Anderson scored from 4- and 5-yards out on back-to-back possessions to give Memphis a 49-38 lead with 5:17 remaining. Chandler Morris led North Texas to the Memphis 18, but he threw an interception to end it. Seth Henigan threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score for Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which became bowl eligible. Morris threw for 445 yards with three touchdowns and had a 49-yard touchdown run for North Texas (5-2, 2-1).

