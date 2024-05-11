Anderson might be heading toward end of England cricket career after holding talks with McCullum

LONDON (AP) — James Anderson’s England career might be coming to an end this summer after talks between the world’s most prolific fast bowler in test cricket and coach Brendon McCullum. British media have reported that McCullum made a visit to Britain from his native New Zealand and spoke to the 41-year-old Anderson over a round of golf. It is unclear whether Anderson has played his last test and there has been no official comment from the England camp. It is possible this summer’s international tests will feature his swansong. England plays test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka and one of the matches is at Manchester’s Old Trafford where Anderson has a stand named after him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.