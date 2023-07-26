Anderson keeps place as England unchanged for final Ashes test against Australia

LONDON (AP) — England has announced an unchanged team to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval. England record wicket-taker James Anderson retains his place in the side despite a disappointing series so far while pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes have both been passed fit. The fifth test starts Thursday in London. Australia takes a 2-1 lead into the match and has already retained the urn. Ben Stokes’ England is looking to level the series after the final-day washout in the drawn fourth test at Old Trafford.

