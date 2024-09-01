Anderson Julio, Philip Quinton help Real Salt Lake end skid with 2-0 victory over Revolution

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio scored during first-half stoppage time, defender Philip Quinton added a second-half goal and Real Salt Lake ended a four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution. Real Salt Lake (13-6-8) had gone 0-3-1 since a 15-match unbeaten run. New England (8-15-2), which was making its first trip to Utah since 2018, was on the losing end of two of Real Salt Lake’s biggest victories at home — a 6-0 romp in 2009 and a 5-0 rout the following season. Julio scored unassisted three minutes into stoppage time to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead this time around. Quinton scored in the 56th minute for a two-goal lead.

