Anderson and Vaughn homer, Clevinger sharp in return to lead White Sox past Guardians 7-2.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered for the first time in more than a year on a three-hit night, Mike Clevinger tossed five shutout innings in his return from the injured list and the Chicago White Sox topped the Cleveland Guardians 7-2. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and Yoán Moncada had two RBIs to help the White Sox beat Cleveland for the second straight night following a six-game losing streak. Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez drove in runs with singles in the seventh inning to help Chicago pull away. Anderson, a two-time All-Star at shortstop, hadn’t gone deep since July 15, 2022, at Minnesota.

