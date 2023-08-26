Andersen grabs late equalizer for Crystal Palace in 1-1 draw at Brentford

By The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace vs Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday Aug. 26, 2023. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kieran Cleeves]

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Joachim Andersen’s equalizer has secured Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw against unbeaten Brentford in the Premier League. A first-half stunner from Kevin Schade gave the Bees an early lead on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium before Andersen leveled in the 76th minute. After a dominant 3-0 win away at Fulham last week, Thomas Frank’s Brentford failed to put the game to bed which allowed the Eagles to claim a point in west London.

