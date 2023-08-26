Andersen grabs late equalizer for Crystal Palace in 1-1 draw at Brentford

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Joachim Andersen’s equalizer has secured Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw against unbeaten Brentford in the Premier League. A first-half stunner from Kevin Schade gave the Bees an early lead on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium before Andersen leveled in the 76th minute. After a dominant 3-0 win away at Fulham last week, Thomas Frank’s Brentford failed to put the game to bed which allowed the Eagles to claim a point in west London.

