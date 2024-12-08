Anders Sorensen loses 1st game as interim Blackhawks coach

CHICAGO (AP) — Anders Sorensen’s first game with Chicago looked a lot like when Luke Richardson was coaching the Blackhawks. Not enough offense in another loss. Sorensen took over as the interim coach after Richardson was fired on Thursday. The 49-year-old Sorensen, who was promoted from Rockford of the American Hockey League, had one practice with Chicago before it faced Winnipeg. The Blackhawks finished with a season-low 14 shots on goal in their fifth consecutive loss, shut down by Winnipeg in the final two periods of the Jets’ 4-2 win.

