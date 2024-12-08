Anders Sorensen loses 1st game as interim Blackhawks coach

By TIM CRONIN The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Anders Sorensen watches his team in an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Anders Sorensen’s first game with Chicago looked a lot like when Luke Richardson was coaching the Blackhawks. Not enough offense in another loss. Sorensen took over as the interim coach after Richardson was fired on Thursday. The 49-year-old Sorensen, who was promoted from Rockford of the American Hockey League, had one practice with Chicago before it faced Winnipeg. The Blackhawks finished with a season-low 14 shots on goal in their fifth consecutive loss, shut down by Winnipeg in the final two periods of the Jets’ 4-2 win.

