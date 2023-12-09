Andema records 4th straight shutout of the NCAA Tournament and Clemson advances past West Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Shawn Smart scored his second goal of the season, Joseph Andema recorded his fourth straight shutout of the NCAA Tournament and No. 9 seed Clemson advanced to its sixth national championship match in school history with a 1-0 victory over No. 5 West Virginia. Clemson (14-3-5) has reached the championship game for the second time in three seasons — after winning the trophy in 2021. Last Saturday, the Tigers downed Stanford 2-0 to earn the program’s 10th College Cup appearance. The Tigers are outscoring their opponents 7-0 in the NCAA Tournament — with goals from six different players. Clemson has also scored in the first half of each tournament game. Smart scored in the 37th minute.

