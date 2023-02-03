Ancer takes 1-shot lead over Cameron Young on Asian Tour

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Abraham Ancer has the lead at the midway point of the Saudi International on the Asian Tour. Ancer shot a 66 and leads by one over Cameron Young. The field has a majority of players who are with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Young was the PGA Tour rookie of the year. He’s not with LIV but received a release from the PGA Tour to play. He had another 65. Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen were three behind. Among those missing the cut were British Open champion Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

