Ancer leads in Saudi as Johnson WDs after tweaking back

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Abraham Ancer has a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz after his 63 in the first round of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson withdrew before the start with an injury the Asian Tour described as “tweaking his back.” The $5 million tournament has several players who have signed with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, and whose season is still three weeks away from starting. British Open champion Cameron Smith at No. 4 is the highest-ranked player in the field. He opened with a 73. Munoz is expected to be joining LIV before its season starts. Cameron Young was 2 back.

