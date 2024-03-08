Ancer and Burmester shoot 63 to take first-round lead at LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Abraham Ancer and Dean Burmester have shot 7-under 63s to share the first-round lead at the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong. Both players had strings of five consecutive birdies on the relatively short 6,710-yard Hong Kong Golf Club course. They led by one stroke over a group that included Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen. Joaquin Niemann, who won the Jeddah tournament in Saudi Arabia last week for his second LIV win in three starts, shot 67. So did Jon Rahm. Anthony Kim, who is making his second straight start after a 12-year layoff, shot 76.

