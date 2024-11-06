Ancelotti ‘worried’ after another poor performance by Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — There were plenty of jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Before the match, when the Champions League anthem was played, and after the match, when Real Madrid saw its 15-game unbeaten run at home in the Champions League come to an end. Madrid fans still appeared upset by Vinícius Júnior not winning the Ballon d’Or ceremony, and also with yet another poor performance by the team. Madrid followed up its 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league “clasico” with a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. And coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t hide his concerns.

