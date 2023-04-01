Ancelotti wants to ‘honor’ Madrid contract amid Brazil links

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti says he’s flattered by the reported interest Brazil has in him becoming its next coach but says he remains committed to finishing his current deal with Real Madrid. The 63-year-old Ancelotti is under contract with the Spanish club through the end of next season. “I have a contract and I want to honor it,” the Madrid coach says. Brazil’s soccer confederation issued a statement in February denying that it had reached a deal with Ancelotti. But the rumors in the media have continued. Brazil goalkeeper Ederson said last week that he believed there was a “big possibility” that Ancelotti could become their next manager.

