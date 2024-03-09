Ancelotti says Vinícius is ‘poorly treated’ by fans and players in Spain

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 6, 2024. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that he has "never seen a player who has been so poorly treated" as his forward Vinícius Júnior. Ancelotti said on Saturday, March 9, 2024 a day before Madrid plays Celta Vigo.

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has “never seen a player who has been so poorly treated” as his forward Vinícius Júnior. Vinícius, who is Black, has been repeatedly targeted by racist insults in Spain. He also often has run-ins with opposing players during games, although there have been no reported racial insults by other players. Ancelotti says “I think everyone should rethink their attitudes towards Vini Jr.”

