Ancelotti says Vinícius is ‘poorly treated’ by fans and players in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has “never seen a player who has been so poorly treated” as his forward Vinícius Júnior. Vinícius, who is Black, has been repeatedly targeted by racist insults in Spain. He also often has run-ins with opposing players during games, although there have been no reported racial insults by other players. Ancelotti says “I think everyone should rethink their attitudes towards Vini Jr.”

