Ancelotti says Bellingham is ‘fine’ after Real Madrid midfielder substituted with apparent leg issue

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Arda Guler, centre right, is congratulated by Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Real Madrid at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Jude Bellingham is not injured after his midfielder asked to substituted for what appeared to be an issue with his left thigh during a 3-0 win at Girona in La Liga. Bellingham scored one goal and set up another in the 3-0 win on Saturday. The England midfielder rubbed his inner left thigh while he remained on the turf after contact with a Girona player. He walked off when he was replaced by Dani Ceballos in the 60th and Madrid was winning 2-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.