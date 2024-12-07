Ancelotti says Bellingham is ‘fine’ after Real Madrid midfielder substituted with apparent leg issue

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Jude Bellingham is not injured after his midfielder asked to substituted for what appeared to be an issue with his left thigh during a 3-0 win at Girona in La Liga. Bellingham scored one goal and set up another in the 3-0 win on Saturday. The England midfielder rubbed his inner left thigh while he remained on the turf after contact with a Girona player. He walked off when he was replaced by Dani Ceballos in the 60th and Madrid was winning 2-0.

