Ancelotti not worried about Bellingham’s absence against Leipzig in Champions League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti thinks Real Madrid has already proven it can cope without the injured Jude Bellingham, who is set to miss Tuesday’s Champions League match against Leipzig in the round of 16. Madrid will play the first-leg match in Germany with a depleted midfield because of the absence of the injured England international, who sprained his left ankle in a Spanish league match this weekend. Madrid had not given a timetable for Bellingham’s return but Ancelotti confirmed Monday he will miss the game. Ancelotti noted that Madrid won all four matches it played without Bellingham this season.

