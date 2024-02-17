Ancelotti not thinking about Mbappé just yet, says focus remains on winning this season

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti is trying to keep Real Madrid focused on the task at hand despite all the talk about Kylian Mbappé. Ancelotti says he is not thinking about the possible signing of Mbappé and that his only concern is to get his team ready for Sunday’s match at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Mbappé on Thursday told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the French club at the end of the season. Ancelotti says he understands “that it is the topic of the day for you, but for us it’s tomorrow’s game.”

