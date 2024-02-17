Ancelotti not thinking about Mbappé just yet, says focus remains on winning this season

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, it was reported on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francois Mori]

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti is trying to keep Real Madrid focused on the task at hand despite all the talk about Kylian Mbappé. Ancelotti says he is not thinking about the possible signing of Mbappé and that his only concern is to get his team ready for Sunday’s match at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Mbappé on Thursday told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the French club at the end of the season. Ancelotti says he understands “that it is the topic of the day for you, but for us it’s tomorrow’s game.”

