Ancelotti makes his 200th appearance as a coach in the Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has made his 200th appearance as a coach in the Champions League as Real Madrid hosted Manchester City in the first leg of the competition’s quarterfinals. The 64-year-old Italian is the coach with the most appearances in the European tournament. He also is the coach with the most titles with four and victories with 114. It was his 59th game as Madrid coach for Ancelotti. He is in his 21st Champions League. Two of his titles came with the Spanish club. The other two were won with Italian club AC Milan.

