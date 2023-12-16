Ancelotti in ‘no rush’ to sign extension with Real Madrid amid Brazil speculation

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti says he is in “no rush” to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid amid continued speculation that Brazil’s national team wants to hire him. The Italian coach’s contract runs out at the end of this season. The 64-year-old Ancelotti has been linked to Brazil’s men’s team ever since Tite stepped down as its coach in December 2022 after a disappointing World Cup. Ancelotti has said on several occasions that he wants to honor his current contract with Madrid but has not revealed his plans beyond next summer. He says “there is no rush to renew my deal.”

