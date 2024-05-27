Ancelotti has ‘really difficult’ decision to make in goal for Madrid ahead of Champions League final

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti knows he will have a tough decision to make in goal for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. He has to decide whether to pick Andriy Lunin, who has played nearly the entire season, or Thibaut Courtois, the veteran who has just returned from injury. Lunin was nursing a fever and was the only Madrid player who didn’t train on Monday as Madrid began its final week of preparations. But Ancelotti said the 25-year-old Ukrainian was expected to be available for Saturday’s final in London.

